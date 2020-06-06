Serial rapist sentenced to 75 years in prison in NC

Ndumiso Giyani was convicted in November on 14 counts of rape, 12 counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and six counts of kidnapping.

CAPE TOWN - Ndumiso Giyani, a serial rapist, was slapped with a lengthy prison sentence in the Northern Cape High Court.

He was handed to three life sentences for rape on Friday.

Police say he terrorised his victims in areas including Kimberley, Galeshewe and Kagiso between 2014 and 2018.

DNA evidence linked Giyani to the crimes and he was arrested in January last year.

He was convicted in November in the Kimberley High Court on 14 counts of rape, 12 counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and six counts of kidnapping.

One of his victims was 4 months pregnant when he raped her.

Judge Mathebe Phatshoane handed him three life sentences for three rape charges and 19 years imprisonment each for the other 11 rape charges he faced.

For each count of robbery - Giyani was slapped with 15 years behind bars and he received 14 years for the attempted robbery offence.

For each of the abduction charges he was handed years in prison.

These sentences will run concurrently with the punishment for rape.

