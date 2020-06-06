‘I will not agree that we’ve seen the end of this’ –Ramaphosa on Khosa’s death

Ramaphosa's statement comes after Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that her department’s inquiry, which cleared soldiers of wrongdoing in Khosa’s death, will not be reopened.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa denounced police brutality against civilians and condemned the killing of Collins Khosa – the Alexandra man who died at the hands of South African National Defense Force (SANDF) members who had been enforcing the national lockdown.

Ramaphosa addressed the African National Congress’s (ANC) anti-racism launch, on Friday night, which was aimed at raising awareness and encouraging South Africans to wear black on Fridays – in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Khosa’s death in April sparked outrage with calls for action to be taken against the soldiers who were implicated.

His family said he was assaulted with a machine gun and slammed against a steel gate and cement wall by SANDF members.

Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that her department’s inquiry, which cleared soldiers of wrongdoing in Khosa’s death, will not be reopened.

However, Ramaphosa said the probe had not come to an end.

“There are a number of other structures within our military and the police that will go to the bottom of this. I will not agree that we have seen the end of this.”

The President said those responsible for the Khosa’s murder and others who died at the hands of police during the lockdown should be punished.

“We will spare no effort in ensuring that those responsible for this are brought to book and face the full might of the law.

The SANDF’s investigation found that Khosa’s death was not as a result of the action of soldiers.