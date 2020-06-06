Mbalula inspects Lanseria Airport to check adherence to lockdown regulations

Some of the measures Lanseria Airport had put in place include wrapping all luggage, temperature screening at terminal building entrances and frequent sanitation in the aircraft.

JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula inspected Lanseria Airport on Saturday to ensure its in adherence to COVID-19 lockdown regulations and directives as some airlines across the country prepared to to get their airplanes off the ground.

Under level 3 lockdown regulations, domestic flights were allowed for business trips under strict conditions.

During his oversight visit at the airport, Mbalula walked through several hand sanitizing stations.

Some of the measures Lanseria Airport had put in place include wrapping all luggage, temperature screening at terminal building entrances and frequent sanitation in the aircraft on high risk areas including door handles and arm rests.

Social distancing labels can be seen the across the airport.

The limited domestic air travel means flights would only be allowed to depart and land at selected airports in a phased manner; and travelers had to provide proof of authorisation to travel by their company.