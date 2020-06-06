Maimane considers other legal options to stop reopening of schools

On Friday the Constitutional Court dismissed the One SA Movement leader’s application to have his challenge on government’s plan to reopen schools heard urgently.

JOHANNESBURG – Leader of the One South Africa Movement Mmusi Maimane said he was considering other legal options in his bid to stop schools from reopening.

Maimane approached the Constitutional Court in an urgent application challenging government's decision to reopen schools.

He argued that schools were not yet ready to receive pupils during the COVID-19 outbreak, as many are still battling poor infrastructure and sanitation amongst other problems.

However, the apex court has ruled that it was not in the interest of justice to hear the matter at this stage.

Maimane said his movement will be consulting its legal team on the matter.

“At this point we are still deliberating with all our lawyers to ensure that we take the fight further and ensure that we approach the best court to hear the matter, and ensure that the schools are safe.”