Gauteng to receive ventilators donated by US government

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng government’s expected to receive a donation of ventilator machines from the US government on Saturday.

The ventilators will be installed at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, which is one of the designated facilities for managing COVID-19 cases in the country.

A delegation which includes Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Premier David Makhura will pay tribute to the health workers; in particular, those who have died in the frontline.

The premier's spokesperson Vuyo Maga said: “These are the vent donated by US govt, you will remember President did announce that the US will donate ventilators to the people of South Africa. The Gauteng government is grateful for that donation and today it will be the handover.”

