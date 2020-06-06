Floyd murder ‘saddest, most traumatic death in full glare of the public’- Mkhize

Receiving ventilators donated by the US govt, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the murder of George Floyd invoked the pain felt by many black people since slavery and other forms of discrimination and oppression.

JOHANNESBURG – As South Africa received the first 50 of a total of 1,000 ventilators donated by the US government, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize used the occasion to condemn the murder of George Floyd.

Video recordings showed Floyd’s body becoming limb while he pinned beneath three police officers after he was accused of buying cigarettes with a counterfeit 20 US dollar bill.

His murder led to protests internationally, with many accusing the American police of racism and the targeting of black people.

The generous gesture by the US government did little to suppress the anguish many feel, locally and abroad, about the murder of Floyd.

Minister Mkhize described it as the saddest and most traumatic death to have ever taken place in the full glare of the public.

He added that this invoked the pain felt by many black people since slavery and other forms of discrimination and oppression.

“The abuse of authority that is demonstrated and the anguish it caused, not only to the family but to the black community in the United States and black people all over the world.”

Mkhize welcomed the donation – saying that the 50 ventilators donated to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Saturday cost R486,000 and they expected the American government would deliver 950 more.