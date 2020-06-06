Bishops Diocesan College pupils demand school to address racism

In the memorandum, the pupils said racism, and greater intolerance, loomed over the school since its inception.

CAPE TOWN - Matric pupils at Bishops Diocesan College in the Western Cape handed over a list of demands to address racism at the institution.

Bishops Diocesan College learners yesterday said it was the result of years of inaction and intolerance.

In the memorandum, the students said racism, and greater intolerance, loomed over the school since its inception.

It goes on to list 20 demands to address transformation and inclusivity at the school.

They want ground and cleaning staff to have the same access to bursaries for their children as teachers.

Students are also calling for the hair policy to be scrapped.

They want the curriculum decolonised, adding that apartheid and colonialism can no longer be taught as historically neutral.

Matrics demanded the school allow an external body to host discussions on minority groups for teachers and grade 8 pupils.

Bishops principal Guy Pearson responded in a statement saying the school has a transformation and diversity policy, social sustainability document, and an anti-discrimination policy.

Pearson said the pupil’s memorandum is an ideal opportunity to continue conversations with the school's community on these important issues.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)