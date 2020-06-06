Andrew Mlangeni hailed for his role in SA’s development

The last surviving Rivonia trialist is celebrating his 95th birthday through a virtual gathering on Saturday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni has been lauded for playing a meaningful role in South Africa's development.

The last surviving Rivonia trialist is celebrating his 95th birthday through a virtual gathering on Saturday afternoon.

Former Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi said Mlangeni had always stood out for his integrity.

“How wonderful it is to have a leader of his calibre, who's only committed to our nation’s goal with great admiration. It gives me great pleasure to wish him good health, good and enduring happiness.”

WATCH: Andrew Mlangeni's 95th birthday celebration webinar

Mlangeni celebrates birthday in the company of speakers that include President Cyril Ramaphosa, former Presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, Buthelezi and the chairperson of the June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation, Deputy Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize.

The struggle stalwart, who remains vocal against social ills including corruption, and violence against women and children, spent nearly three decades on Robben Island - alongside former president and peace icon Nelson Mandela - after he had been sentenced to life in prison in 1964.

Through his foundation, the veteran has dedicated himself to feeding and distributing blankets to the poor and vulnerable. This time he joins in the battle against the economic fallout of COVID-19, which has deepened poverty and hunger in the country.