ANCWL backs unions, Cosas on calls for ensuring safety before learning resumes

The league appealed to the departments of basic and higher education to work with parents and be transparent in planning for the reopening of learning institutions following their closure due to COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress’s Women's League (ANCWL) said while education was important, it shouldn't be resumed at the risk of learners' lives or marginalising tertiary students.

The league said it supported calls by teacher unions and the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) for institutions to be safe before learners return.

The league met on issues including the state of women under lockdown, police brutality, the partial re-opening of schools and racism.

It’s secretary general Meokgo Matuba said the department of basic education must ensure the safety of learners first.

“We understand that education is a fundamental right but the genuine issues raised by Sadtu and Cosas cannot be ignored, due diligence must be done lives are entrusted to schools.”

She said the league recognises the inequality that many tertiary institutions are faced with

“The provision of laptops and data is not adequate many students especially young women are unable to study in conditions at home that include unpaid labour and overcrowding.”

