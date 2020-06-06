Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni turns 95 today

Due to the coronavirus regulations which prohibit social gatherings, President Cyril Ramaphosa would celebrate Mlangeni during a virtual gathering on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) struggle stalwart and anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni turned 95 years old on Saturday, 6 June 2020.

Mlangeni who the only surviving Rivonia trialist, was born to labour tenants on a Free State farm near Bethlehem in 1925.

Listen: Andrew Mlangeni, more than just a prestigious backroom boy

His 95th birthday coincides with protests against the unjust treatment of black people in the US reignited by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of white police officers.

Mlangeni and Denis Goldberg were the two remaining trialists until Golberg's death in May after a long battle with cancer.

Reacting to news of Goldberg's death, Mlangeni said: "My heart is very sore because he decided to join black people in fighting for our freedom and for the liberation of South Africa as a whole. We’ve lost a man who had sacrificed himself completely in fighting for freedom."

Due to the coronavirus regulations which prohibit social gatherings, President Cyril Ramaphosa would celebrate Mlangeni during a virtual gathering on Saturday.

Other speakers at the online event include former Presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe.