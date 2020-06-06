15 more COVID-19 related deaths recorded in WC

The Western Cape is the epicentre of the pandemic in the country accounting for more than 66% of South Africa's total infection load.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape has recorded 15 more COVID-19 related deaths, pushing the provincial death toll to 699.

In a statement released by Premier Alan Winde, the provincial government says its working hard to prepare additional beds in the hospital system to ensure that there will be enough space in hospitals at the peak of the virus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the province yesterday where he issued an instruction to the authorities to head-hunt more staff to curb the COVID-19 tide.

The Western Cape is the epicentre of the pandemic in the country accounting for more than 66% of South Africa's total infection load.

One issue of concern for Winde is long queues at liquor outlets as the sale of alcohol is now allowed under lockdown level three regulations.

He appealed to the public to be responsible.

"You can see the result thereof, where you find trauma cases start to lift in our in our hospitals. It doesn't make sense to put our hospitals at risk when we have to make space for COVID patients and now we have to make space for car accidents or trauma cases from abuse of alcohol."

29,136 cases have been logged in the province, that's the highest than anywhere else in the country.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)