We can’t continue to have black people marginalised – Not in My Name

Not in My Name picketed outside the US embassy in Pretoria on Friday, calling for an end to police brutality in SA and the US following the deaths of George Floyd and Collins Khosa.

JOHANNESBURG – The Not in My Name Movement picketed outside the United States embassy on Friday, where they called for an end to police brutality both in South African and in America.

The group called for justice for George Floyd, a black American citizen who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes and South African Collins Khosa, who died after he was assaulted by soldiers enforcing the country’s COVID-19 lockdown.

The African National Congress (ANC) had also launched an anti-racism and police brutality campaign and urged South Africans to show solidarity and to dress in black every Friday for three weeks.

Not in My Name’s general-secretary Themba Masango said: "We can’t continue to have black people marginalised and having institutionalised racism at the neck of black people not just in America but the world over and today was just one way of pledging solidarity with other progressive forces."