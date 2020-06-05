WC CPF board: Unbanning alcohol not helping with fighting crime

According to the board, many crime-related incidents directly attributed to alcohol misuse.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Policing Forum (CPF) board on Friday said the unbanning of alcohol under level three was not helping the battle against crime in parts of Cape Town.

According to the board, many crime-related incidents directly attributed to alcohol misuse.

The board's Fransina Lukas said: “We are also engaging with the provincial SAPS to allow for the CPF that could not go to the AGMs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown to resume their duties in order to resume with community policing.”

GALLERY: Happy hour: Queues at bottle stores as alcohol sale ban lifted