JOHANNESBURG - The Provincial Command Council, led by Premier David Makhura, is on Friday morning giving an update on COVID-19 in Gauteng.

The presentation is expected to cover the comprehensive health response, education and schools reopening, economic response, and Gauteng strategy and hotspots.

WATCH LIVE: Gauteng govt gives update on COVID-19 response