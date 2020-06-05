20°C / 22°C
Go

WATCH LIVE: Gauteng govt gives update on COVID-19 response

The presentation is expected to cover the comprehensive health response, education and schools reopening, economic response, and Gauteng strategy and hotspots.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura speaking during a press briefing on 21 May 2020 in Johannesburg on the province’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter.
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Provincial Command Council, led by Premier David Makhura, is on Friday morning giving an update on COVID-19 in Gauteng.

