Use of violence can be rational & targeted at injustice - Mandela Foundation

The foundation reacted to the killing of George Floyd in the United States, which led to widespread protests around the world.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation on Thursday said if carried out the correct way, violence could be effective in the fight against injustice.

“The use of violence can be rational and carefully targeted as part of a strategy to counter structural and other forms of violence against black lives. And, of course, it ought always to be so,” the foundation said in a statement.

It also condemned the killing of Collis Khoza in Alexandra, allegedly by the army, during the lockdown.

The foundation said violence against black people needed to stop.

It was clear that after 26 years South Africa had not ensured that black lives mattered, the foundation said.

It named Khosa, Andries Tatane, and the Marikana miners as victims of the system.

“The most recent Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) report indicated 201 deaths in police custody, 436 deaths as a result of police action, 217 reports of torture, and 3,661 reports of assault by the police. The victims are almost always black people.

“And we must also factor in the structural violence against black lives constituted by patterns of poverty and inequality deeply rooted in our histories of colonialism and apartheid,” the foundation said.

It cited former President Nelson Mandela as being involved in the armed struggle against the apartheid government where he had no choice but to fight.

“Now is the time for sober assessment of a resilient white supremacy in our country, in the US and globally. We need to reckon with the fact that structural and other forms of violence will provoke violence. And we must face the reality that the ravages of COVID-19 will further entrench structural violence unless we fundamentally restructure our societies. It is time to apply our minds to this challenge. Black lives do matter.”