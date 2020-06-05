Update your EWN app to go inside the truth with better features

Download or update the EWN app now on iOS and Android.

JOHANNESBURG - Your favourite South African news app has gotten a slight upgrade that will make your reading experience much better.

The Eyewitness News app now lets you watch video reports from our award-winning multimedia department, right in the palm of your hands.

Together with existing and new features, here's what you can expect:

All the latest news, as it happens



The most popular stories across EWN brought together in the Trending section



Notifications on breaking news, important news developments and featured content



Engaging video reports



News and traffic bulletins



As we move on with the new, we have to do away with the old. Eyewitness News has said goodbye to our comments section.

