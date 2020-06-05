Thulisile Mashanda to take over Ceppwawu's affairs as administrator

On Thursday, the Labour Court issued an order placing the dysfunctional union under administration following years of contraventions with regulations governing the functioning of trade unions in the Labour Relations Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court has appointed accounting and auditing consultant, Thulisile Njapa Mashanda, as an administrator of the Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers’ Union (Ceppwawu).

On Thursday, the court issued an order placing the dysfunctional union under administration following years of contraventions with regulations governing the functioning of trade unions in the Labour Relations Act.

Ceppwawu was the latest union to face such sanction after the South African Medical Association (SAMA) was placed under administration this year, while other unions including Amcu and Numsa received warnings.

Labour Registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe applied to have the union placed under administration after failure to submit financial statements to his office for four years.

During the hearings, current Ceppwawu leaders admitted that the union had failed to meet its obligations but blamed this on its previous general secretary Simon Mofokeng who was removed from the position in 2018.

The Cosatu-affiliated union was struggling with infighting with accusations and counter-accusations of corruption among its leaders, and members, which weakened the once strong trade union.

Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker authorised Mashanda to take immediate control of the union’s affairs including all assets, interests relating to its business, and leadership structures.