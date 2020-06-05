SPONSORED CONTENT: How coronavirus has affected the global financial markets

The pandemic has enhanced the usage of platforms for digital investment by consumers.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has detrimentally impacted the global financial markets in a major way.

As a result, we see that worldwide FX volatility has increased to its peak levels in almost 20 years. The EUR/USD, the most traded currency pair globally, witnessed highest volatility in over a decade, many global stocks lost almost 30% value, emerging economy currencies took a bad hit – this was all led by risk aversion and investors concerned about the health of economy and impact of coronavirus on global consumption and demand.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON WORLD’S FINANCIAL MARKETS

The WTO predicted that the recession resulting from the pandemic will have a far more overwhelming impact on trade than the financial crisis of 2009.

In April, WTO forecast that the world trade would fall by 13-32% this year. IMF also raised the concern that emerging market developing economies and advanced economies are both in recession and it is first such instance after the Great Depression, added IMF.

The unprecedented volatility in global markets in the first quarter in 2020 influenced investors - rushing to alter their portfolios. Investors in the US and around the world reacted by risk aversion in US dollars impacting almost all major currencies and stocks in the emerging economies.

As most economies around the world are dependent on the US dollar for trade, it is usually considered by investors to be a safe haven. Investments in other currencies were massively converted to dollars to reduce the risk involved. This is why the US dollar has managed to stand tall in whole of crisis, at the cost of other currencies being gradually weakened.

In Q1-2020 post coronavirus, some of the emerging economy currencies declined by almost 20-40%, worst affected among them were Nigerian naira, Brazilian real, South African rand and Turkish lira.

Risk-averse investors were also seen converting their assets to gold, which has remained stable amidst this crisis. Some even chose Bitcoin to safeguard against inflation. The pandemic resulted in a surging demand for gold as risk aversion and safe haven such that it overtook its supply resulting in squeeze.

The crisis worsened even more by crash in the oil markets resulting from the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, negative WTI oil prices in US. In addition, falling demand for oil further deteriorated the financial ecosystem of many oil revenue dependent developing nations like Russia, Nigeria and Angola.

The mid-income populous nations like Nigeria and Angola are critically dependent on oil income contributing to majority of their GDP, and the price fall has made them now distinctively vulnerable. Rising import cost and no oil revenue, debt financing from World Bank and IMF has made their currencies to plummet like in case of naira going from N360 to N550 in parallel & futures market.

Along with oil and currencies, the equity and futures market has also collapsed worldwide as a result of coronavirus panic. Traders have opted to panic selling with the stock market responding to COVID-19 outbreak with perturbed volatility. Blue chip stocks around the world lost 30-40% during this fall - marking unique opportunities for investors consolidating & acquiring during this period.

Market-wide circuit breakers had to be implemented in worldwide exchanges to pause trading in case of high drops or bumps in values of stocks, and in US market they had to be triggered four times during the month of March. The last time a breaker was triggered was back on October 19, 1997 market crash. JSE too implemented measures like - ban on naked short-selling, shortened trading hours, lengthening mandatory halts, circuit breakers during its fall in March.

VIX, or the "fear gauge", a popular measure of the stock market's expectation of volatility based on S&P 500 index options closed at 82.69 on March 16th, the highest ever in history. Part of the reason for such a high amount of volatility is the uncertainty about the current conditions. Another reason is probably due to companies having delayed stock buybacks and/or dividend payouts.

The global markets are highly impulsive which is maximising the risk factor for investors with different portfolios. Although this has settled a bit recently with announcing of bailouts by governments, news of resumption of economies, opening up and lifting of lockdowns this month in many major economies. But still markets are highly volatile and unpredictable and risky for investors.

INCREASED DEMAND FOR RETAIL TRADING

In months from February to April, an increased interest in investing and trading was witnessed from retail investors and day traders looking to speculate on market volatility and falling prices.

In 2019, financial markets remained stable more or less - which was not-much profitable for many retail traders in day trading who earn mostly from daily movement of currencies and assets.

With the pandemic, the volatility in the markets has been a breath of fresh air to some investors especially day traders and speculators.

ETFC: NASDAQ recorded its three maximum trading months in Q1. This was even as market volatility triggered by COVID-19 assessed slump across asset classes for multiple years.

The pandemic has also enhanced the usage of platforms for digital investment by the consumers. Some brokers have even managed to reach a record volumes in retail trading. Along with this, there has also been a spike in the number of new accounts being opened as more and more people tried to benefit from the volatility in the markets.

E-Toro, a popular CFD broker dealing in FX and other assets, announced that its global trading volume grew by more than 200% in Q1 in comparison with the same period in 2019. First-time depositors with E-Toro grew by more than 300% while stocks investment grew four-fold, it added.

In April, US$250 million funding was secured by Robinhood with a spike in digital investment. The commission-free trade app in the US was able to obtain funds despite the recession. This was owed to the increased interest of consumers in digital investment platforms and sustained support by returning investors.

E-Trade marked its three individual highest trading months in the first quarter of 2020. Its net retail assets are now valued at $18.3 billion compared to $5.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Freetrade, a UK-based financial technology company, saw a 125% increase in the number of new accounts being opened on March 20, compared to the past weeks.

The volatile markets spiked the exchange rate of dollar-yen in Japan and the individual trade volume in FX margin accounts more than doubled in March. The trade volume of individual FX margin accounts increased to ¥1,015.6 trillion in March from February’s ¥403.1 trillion.

JFD group senior market analyst Charalambos Pissouros was quoted by financial magnates as saying that 2020 has enormous potential for trade opportunities.

HOW SAFE ARE THE INVESTORS?

In volatile markets, investors can lose more money than they might stand to gain. Investors must refrain from making rash investment decisions. Especially if they are not well acquainted with the markets.

Traders have been cautioned regarding enormous losses in exchange-traded funds by Pierre Andurand. He is among the renowned global hedge fund managers with expertise in oil ETFs. This is in the backdrop of innumerable novice retail investors incurring huge losses in the hope of crude prices bouncing.

Scores of primitive investors witnessed their funds going up in smoke as the delivery price of US crude declined to negative -37 USD per barrel in April. Bloomberg reported that Hin Leong Trading based in Singapore confessed to losses of US$800 million on oil futures. It is managed by O.K Lim, the veteran player in the market.

FX volatility has also caused retail forex traders to lose money on their margin trades.

Even brokers are not safe in this volatility as many brokers offer margin trading in which they offer their own capital using which investors can open larger positions. But this could lead to potential losses for the broker, in case order doesn’t close on right time or right price. This happened to many brokers during Swiss Franc crisis in 2015 and recently in case of oil price going to negative, many brokers weren’t expecting it and their stop loss blew and exchange didn’t close their order on 0, resulting in huge losses for brokers as clients were not covered to pay up.

In light of these developments, brokers around the world are being forced to restrict investments forcibly for the safety of investors and keep them protected from market exposure. They are doing so by re-adjusting the requirements for trading and imposing limitations (in the form of floor margins) on contracts and asset classes. This is crucial to prevent the market from collapsing, reducing broker’s exposure and investors from losing more.

CFD Broker IG has set a floor margin of 80 and 500 points for its spot contracts and June 2020 contracts respectively. Phillip Futures has banned its clients from initiating new positions on June 2020 contracts.

Due to the above risks, risk management has become very crucial for investors during this coronavirus outbreak.

RISK MANAGEMENT HAS NOW BECOME VERY VITAL IN THIS OUTBREAK

The ambiguity resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak has made the investing in markets as a wild ride. No one can predict the future and hence the investors need to be extra cautious in these unfortunate times.

Risk management has now become even more indispensable in today’s volatility as it is nearly impossible to predict the tenure and degree of current market turmoil. It can help identify and monitor the risks, in order to minimise the same. This is one of the key concepts in almost any financial proceeding, be it investing in new avenues or managing the existing investments.

Here are some of the ways to limit the risk involved in investments:

● Calculate potential losses and try to keep the same under the desired limit. Calculating potential returns often mislead investors into going with investments that far surpass their risk tolerance level. So it is better to set a tolerance level for losses first, ideally 3-5%.

● Another way to avoid major losses is to use a stop-loss. A stop-loss halts your trade if it falls below a predetermined level. However, a stop-loss should be placed considering the movements and volatility in the market.

● Use of leverage should be limited. Even though leverage can return greater profits than usual for some investors, but it can also result in significant losses, which is true in most cases.

● If you are a day trader, try to close your positions before the market closes on Friday and, if possible, every night. This will help to avoid any risks that might build up over the weekend or overnight.

Apart from these steps, the most important step is to stay updated. While following news, you should learn to separate facts and fiction - through a trusted platform, as acting upon the right news within time can make a difference in profit or loss.

It's important that you subscribe only to some reputed and popular financial channels for the latest feeds. This will help you to act immediately in case of any unfavourable developments. Paid promotions on media and social media, fake news is seen quite common during the pandemic. You need to spot and avoid that.

Moreover, as an investors you need to only trade with a regulated broker or exchange like – if you are investing in stocks, you should only trade with JSE licensed broker and for CFDs and FX, you need to choose regulated forex brokers in South Africa approved by FSCA to deal in derivatives. Trading in regulated environment can reduce your risk to some extent.

Risk management is not only essential for investors but also brokerages, amidst this crisis - to ensure the security of the investors and minimising the exposure tied to clients. Brokerages have been imposing strict bans and limitations on who can initiate contracts, especially after the prices of crude oil fell below zero.

THE FUTURE ROADMAP FOR INVESTORS

Volatile periods are a wake-up call for an assessment of our portfolios. However, investors must be focused on long-term goals when it comes to decision making.

In times of volatile markets, it is even more crucial to remain focused on one’s financial plan. Investor must make decisions based on individual timetables and goals not getting influenced by panic or emotions.

Navigation through volatile markets is always tough. However, the following proven principles for investing can always be relied upon:

• Diversifying the portfolio

• Determining the risk profile

• Knowing one’s risk appetite and sticking to it

• Taking the long-term vision

• Applying risk management measures

Some of the common errors to be avoided are:

• Altering the investment plan without much research

• Panic selling

• Investing too much without considering risk-to-reward ratio.

Market volatility is always a real test of the ability of the investor to tolerate risk and stay the course and a financial plan always helps. This is a good time to create a plan if you do not have one already and visualise yourself in diverse market scenarios at present and in times ahead.



Investors need to be acutely watchful and attentive to make the most out of their investments while avoiding catastrophes.

Trying to seize an opportunity is natural, but in doing so you should not lose focus from your long-term goals and the risks. Try to avoid panic selling and ensure that you stick to your intended investment strategy. If you own a high-value asset, you should probably keep from liquidating it right now. If you want to make new investments, make sure they align with your long term investment goals and do complete research of the risks and growth potential.

Managing director at ATFX, UK, Wei Qiang Zhang considers that the present market volatility will remain for a minimum of a few months. This is because it has been triggered by events that are not yet resolved, adds Zhang.

The volatility will probably go down once the economies go back on track as we are seeing in past weeks. So investors need to stay focused on long term goals by investing for a long term and wait for the crisis to pass is the most common suggestion by the experts - but the virus, as well as its impact, is entirely new for the world.

First-time Investors with no financial background should not invest in the current market conditions without any proper guidance from licensed financial advisors.