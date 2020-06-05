Scopa wants revival of inquiry into corruption at DWS

Friday’s Scopa meeting followed Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s appointment of Advocate Terry Motau to lead fraud and corruption investigations into the department and its water boards.

CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s finance watchdog said that it wanted to revive an inquiry into the troubled Department of Water Affairs and Sanitation.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Friday received a briefing from the Office of the Auditor-General about the department’s audits, as well as its troubled water boards.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that he believed that an inquiry into the department should be considered again.

“There are serious issues which are before us in so far as the Department of Water and Sanitation is concerned, and it is for that reason why we will have to consider very seriously continuing with an inquiry into it.”

Committee member Mervyn Dirks also called on the troubled water boards to be summoned to appear before the committee.

"At our last meeting with the department, we agreed that the water board must come and appear before the committee because we found at the water board level, that’s where the problems were.”

Friday’s Scopa meeting followed Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s appointment of Advocate Terry Motau to lead fraud and corruption investigations into the department and its water boards.

Sisulu wants to see consequences for those who transgress the law within her department.

She had flagged as a serious issue the fact that many officials implicated in fraud and corruption remained at work or were suspended with pay, a view shared by the Auditor-General.