SA coronavirus death toll breaches 900 mark

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Ministry said that 60 more people died of COVID-19, bringing the toll to 908 fatalities.

Added to this, 43,434 people have contracted COVID-19 in this country but 23,088 people have recovered.

This is a recovery rate of 53.2%.

The Western Cape has seen 16,433 infections so far, with 704 deaths.