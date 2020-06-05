20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
Go

SA coronavirus death toll breaches 900 mark

The Department of Health said that 43,434 people had contracted COVID-19 in the country but 23,088 people had recovered.

Picture: 123rf
Picture: 123rf
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Ministry said that 60 more people died of COVID-19, bringing the toll to 908 fatalities.

Added to this, 43,434 people have contracted COVID-19 in this country but 23,088 people have recovered.

This is a recovery rate of 53.2%.

The Western Cape has seen 16,433 infections so far, with 704 deaths.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA