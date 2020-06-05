SA coronavirus death toll breaches 900 mark
The Department of Health said that 43,434 people had contracted COVID-19 in the country but 23,088 people had recovered.
JOHANNESBURG - The Health Ministry said that 60 more people died of COVID-19, bringing the toll to 908 fatalities.
This is a recovery rate of 53.2%.
The Western Cape has seen 16,433 infections so far, with 704 deaths.
