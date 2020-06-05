Retired cop becomes 16th suspect arrested in corruption case

This now brings the total number of suspects arrested for the alleged police vehicle branding corruption to 16, including six civilians.

JOHANNESBURG - A tenth retired police officer, Colonel Kysamula Morris Mabasa of Limpopo, has been arrested in connection with police vehicle branding corruption.

This now brings the total number of suspects arrested for the alleged corruption to 16, including six civilians.

They all appeared at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Friday.

Fifteen were released on bail of R5,000 each and they're expected to reappear in court in September.

However, Brigadier James Ramanjalum has been remanded in custody until next Thursday for a formal bail application.

Reports said that the officers held a range of positions in various divisions, including the police’s supply chain management, procurement, mechanical services, vehicles and tactical equipment and at the Pretoria central garage.