Ramaphosa tours CTICC COVID-19 field hospital as WC deaths revised upward

Western Cape Head of Health has shared the latest figures with the president, who is on a guided tour of the CTICC, which has been modified to function as a field hospital.

CAPE TOWN – Six-hundred-and-fifty (650) COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the Western Cape, which is seven more than the figure presented on Thursday night.

The provincial head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, has shared the latest data at a briefing with President Cyril Ramaphosa who was on a guided tour of a COVID-19 field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Cloete said that the province's intensive care unit (ICU) mortality rate was at 66% and it was 18% in the general ward section.

“We have established a pattern of a five-day general ward average length of stay, and 8 to 10-day critical care length of stay. It is a little bit longer if you look at people who are currently in ICU, so we are giving you the data of everybody that is either deceased or have been discharged.”

Cloete also briefed the president on the province's new risk-stratified case management approach to combating the disease.

“Based on that, the focus is about finding the people in the high-risk group and protecting them. Because the people in the high-risk group are more at risk of becoming ill, more at risk of needing a facility like the one that we are opening today, and more at risk of death.”

The president was accompanied by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde at the facility, which comes online on Friday.

The CTICC was now an integral part of the fight against COVID-19 and will from next week be open to receiving patients.

This week, the premier told Eyewitness News that the city would also expand quarantine and isolation facilities.

“It will be part of the discussion with the minister of health and the president. We are really pushing so that we take people that are at risk so that we put them into these facilities for the next 2-3 weeks and that will enable us to weather the storm and also weather the storm.”

The facility is one of several set up to help provide the estimated 7,800 hospital beds required at the peak of the pandemic - which is expected around the end of the month or the start of July.

Later on Friday, Ramaphosa will visit a traffic college where the Red Dot Taxi service, which transports workers to and from their duties, will be showcased.

