Ramaphosa to inspect Western Cape's COVID-19 response today

The province had more than 27,000 cases and 643 deaths.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Cape Town on Friday to have a look at measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city is the epicentre of the outbreak in South Africa and the Western Cape accounts for 66% of all infections in the country.

Ramaphosa is expected to first visit a field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Medical staff this week underwent orientation at the facility that had bed-space to treat 862 patients.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said patients would be admitted from next week at the CTICC.

Ramaphosa is also scheduled to visit the Red Dot Taxi operating service that had transported around 6,000 healthcare workers since its inception in May.

The presidential visit follows similar oversight trips to Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Eastern Cape to evaluate each province’s response to COVID-19.

