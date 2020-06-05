Ramaphosa pleased with WC's strategy to identify COVID-19 hotspots

The Western Cape accounts for more than 66% of the nation's COVID-19 cases and more than 76% of associated deaths.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded his visit to Cape Town to check up on the province's readiness and ability to deal with the peak in COVID-19 infections.

The Western Cape accounts for more than 66% of the nation's COVID-19 cases and more than 76% of associated deaths.

Ramaphosa started off his visit to the Mother City by inspecting the largest COVID-19 field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Senior health officials gave him an update on plans put in place ahead of the peak in infections.

Pertaining to the issue of staff shortages and funding, Ramaphosa stressed that this shouldn't be a factor.

“We are fighting a life and death war and certain challenges must be solved.”

He urged authorities to headhunt healthcare staff to come on board to help in the fight against COVID-19.

The president added he was pleased with the way the province was approaching the strategy used to identify hotspots.

“Costs are not an issue here.”

Ramaphosa and his delegation concluded the day with a visit to a traffic college where the Red Dot Taxi service was showcased.

The service transports health workers to and from their duties.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.