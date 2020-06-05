Hospital of Hope: CTICC field hospital now integral part of CT's COVID-19 fight

The Cape Town International Convention Centre is now an integral part of the fight against COVID-19 and will from next week be open to receiving patients.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the mother city's largest COVID-19 field hospital on Friday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

That facility will now be known as the Hospital of Hope.

The CTICC's electronic signboards denote the venue's new function.

Ramaphosa was guided through the facility by Premier Alan Winde.

This week, the premier told EWN that the city was also expanding quarantine and isolation facilities.

"Much of the discussion with the national Department of Health and the president is how we take this further. We are really pushing so that we take people who are at risk and manage to put them in these facilities for the next two to three weeks and that will enable us to weather the storm and flatten the curve."

Ramaphosa also visited a traffic college where the Red Dot Taxi service would be showcased.

The service transports health workers to and from their duties.