R28m worth of fake goods seized in Joburg CBD during police raid

JOHANNESBURG - Several people were arrested on Thursday for breaking lockdown rules in the Joburg CBD.

The arrests were carried out during Operation O Kae Molao, which was in place to make sure people followed the rules.

A large contingent of members of law enforcement agencies were deployed to the CBD as part of the operation. It focussed on making sure shoppers and business owners adhered to lockdown regulations as the country battles COVID-19.

The operation was carried out in Jeppe Street and other areas where R28 million worth of fake items were seized.

Twelve individuals were issued with fines.

