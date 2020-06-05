Over R6m spent on security at WC schools, says MEC Schäfer

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has forked out over R6 million to beef up security at schools.

That was in the wake of a spate of burglaries and vandalism during the national lockdown.

Provincial Education MEC Debbie Schäfer on Thursday told the provincial legislature that 100 schools across the province were vandalised or burgled during the lockdown.

“Many of the items stolen are those that are outside the school building such as fencing and garden tools or sporting equipment. Other items included electricity cables, computer equipment, security gates, and kitchen equipment,” Schäfer said.

The MEC said some schools required urgent attention.

“Of the 100 schools vandalised, 48 schools required emergency repairs and maintenance. Work has been completed at 45 of those schools and the remainder are scheduled to be completed shortly, however, they are functional,” she said.

The WCED deployed additional day security and doubled night security in high-risk areas. Security guards with guard dogs were also sent as a deterrent to some schools.