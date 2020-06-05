20°C / 22°C
MDC claims rivals, backed by Zim army, have taken over its headquarters

MDC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said political power comes from the people and questioned how the armed forces have been allowed to interfere in civilian affairs.

FILE: MDC supporters hold placard with the face of party leader Nelson Chamisa outside the party's headquarters in Harare. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwe’s main opposition the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, led by Nelson Chamisa, said its headquarters have been taken over by political rivals backed by the police and army.

The overnight raid follows a recent court ruling that said Chamisa was not properly elected as leader of the party two years ago.

In a statement, MDC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere called the takeover of its headquarters unlawful.

She said that political power came from the people and questioned how the armed forces had been allowed to interfere in civilian affairs.

In March, the Supreme Court ruled that Nelson Chamisa was not properly elected as president of the MDC after the death of Morgan Tsvangirai.

Chamisa's supporters claim the state is backing its internal rivals, led by the party's former vice president Thokozani Khupe, to weaken the MDC at a time the country is under lockdown and street protests remain outlawed.

