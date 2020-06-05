MDC claims leaders, including 2 deputy presidents, arrested after raid

The MDC said the arrests took place as party officials tried to gain access to its headquarters, the Morgan Tsvangirai House.

JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), said that police had arrested several top officials including two of its deputy presidents.

The arrests came after a rival faction backed by police took over the party’s headquarters on Thursday night.

The MDC said the arrests took place as party officials tried to gain access to its headquarters, the Morgan Tsvangirai House, also known as Harvest House.

Video footage showed Tendai Biti, one of the MDC’s deputy presidents, trying to negotiate with police outside the building and then being escorted onto the back of a police truck.

Hon @BitiTendai and fellow members of the National Standing Committee were arrested for this exchange with @PoliceZimbabwe: pic.twitter.com/wq4UN3T8y1 — MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) June 5, 2020

Hon @BitiTendai and other leaders arrested for trying to gain access to their offices at the MDC Alliance HQ. pic.twitter.com/wM4D3DSICV — MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) June 5, 2020

Another deputy president, Lynette Karenyi-Kore, was also reportedly arrested.

At the time of this report, police had not yet commented on the arrests.

But the party’s headquarters were taken over by a rival faction of the MDC last night, with the support of armed police.

This latest incident will ratchet up political tensions; MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has tweeted that it’s time to draw a line in the sand.