20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
Go

Maimane bid to halt schools reopening fails as ConCourt denies direct access

In an urgent application to the apex court, Maimane's OSA challenged the government's decision to reopen schools. However, the court did not see the need for direct access on an urgent basis.

FILE: Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Founder of the One South Africa (OSA) movement Mmusi Maimane has been denied direct access to the Constitutional Court in his case to stop schools from reopening on Monday.

In an urgent application to the apex court, Maimane's OSA challenged the government's decision to reopen schools.

Maimane highlighted poor infrastructure, school overcrowding, staff shortages and sanitation as some of the reasons not to reopen schools.

However, the court did not see the need for direct access on an urgent basis.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA