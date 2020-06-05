Mabuza: Govt wouldn't allow children to return to school if lives were in danger

Deputy President David Mabuza said that if the country had the infrastructure, learning and teaching would have started a long time ago online.

JOHANNESBURG - Amid concerns over the readiness of schools to partially reopen on Monday, Deputy President David Mabuza on Friday said just like healthcare workers, teachers too had a responsibility to save children's future.

Mabuza has visited Mangaung to assess the Free State's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, congratulating officials for flattening the curve.

In March, the Health Ministry and experts were concerned about an outbreak at a church gathering where dozens of people were infected just before the lockdown.

Mabuza said that if the country had the infrastructure, learning and teaching would have started a long time ago online.

Mabuza said South Africa would simply have to adapt to the new norm.

The deputy president said that schools had to make sure that children adhered to social distancing and other preventative guidelines.

Mabuza assured parents that government would not allow children to be sent to school if their lives were in danger.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.