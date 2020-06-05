Lesufi confident Gauteng schools ready for second attempt at reopening

Lesufi gave an update on the readiness of schools for next week during the province's COVID-19 weekly update after DBE Minister Angie Motshekga made a u-turn on an earlier decision to reopen schools on 1 June, giving 8 June as the new date.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that come Monday, the schools in the province would be ready to reopen for learning.

Lesufi gave an update on the readiness of schools for next week during the province's COVID-19 weekly update.

Last Sunday, Education Minister Angie Motshekga rescinded her decision to open schools, saying that some schools in the country had not been sanitised, did not have personal protective equipment and were thus not ready to reopen.

But, despite some court applications and a push back from unions, the Education Department remained adamant that it would receive grade 7 and 12 pupils on Monday.

Lesufi said that save for a few challenges that were beyond their control, the majority of the schools in the province would reopen for learning next week.

He said that they have been reassured that most schools had been sanitised.

The MEC said that in instances where the school buildings could not be used for learning, alternative arrangements were being made, including venues like churches.

