I'm not racist, says Joburg teacher who threatened to put knee on pupils' necks

It's reported the Pinnacle College Kyalami teacher told pupils she would put her knee on their necks and give them a reason to protest.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education is investigating a Joburg teacher who reportedly threatened to re-enact the brutal manner in which George Floyd was killed if her class failed to submit their assignments.

The 46-year-old unarmed black man was killed on camera last week after being arrested by police in Minneapolis.

The _Sowetan _ reported on Friday that the Life Orientation teacher at Pinnacle College Kyalami told pupils during an online conference on Thursday that she would put her knee on their necks and give them a reason to protest.

The teacher, Sonya de Vynck, later apologised for her comments after pupils and parents reacted with outrage.

“It wasn't my intention and I didn't want to put someone down who lost their lives while people were watching and being helpless. I never wanted to offend you. I never wanted to offend Mr Floyd. I would never; I know you need time, but just know that I am not a person like that, I am not a racist person. I would never have done that. It was a silly thing that popped into my head,” she was quoted as saying.

De Vyncks comments came at a time when the world is demanding justice for Floyd, a father who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd repeatedly said she couldn’t breathe.

His killing in Minneapolis was caught on camera and all four officers who were at the scene have since been charged.