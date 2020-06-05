Health workers at Tladi Clinic to test for COVID-19 after confirmed case

Staff held a protest at the clinic on Thursday demanding they be relieved of their duties while testing was carried out.

JOHANNESBURG - Healthcare workers at the Tladi Clinic in Soweto are expected to be tested for COVID-19 on Friday after a nurse there was diagnosed with the virus.

Fumigation started at the clinic just hours after staff left the premises on Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, Tladi Clinic would remain closed on Friday as the cleaning continued.

“We will attend to it so that there is a continuation of services,” said Kwara Kekana, the spokesperson of the Gauteng Health Department.

In the meantime, the people of Tladi and surrounding areas would have to go to the nearby TB Clinic in Tladi for medical attention.

