Govt taken to court for failing to honour public sector wage agreement

Public service workers woke up to their regular salary payments on 15 April in direct contravention of a 2018 agreement to increase wages.

JOHANNESBURG - The public servants' unions have taken the state to court over failure to stick to the Public Sector Wage Bill.

Treasury cut back on the wage bill to save R160 billion in three years as part of efforts to keep the struggling economy afloat.

The unions have files papers to the Labour Court for adjudication.

They believe the wage bill is binding and government’s decision has resulted in a contractual dispute.

The Public Servants Association’s Reuben Maleka said: “The resolution that was filed in 2018 has become a contract of employment to our members, hence we believe that it is a contractual dispute. We believe that it is only the courts that can resolve contractual disputes between us and government.”