Gauteng saw biggest jump in COVID-19 infections this week - Makhura

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Friday said the province had recorded its biggest jump in COVID-19 infections over the past seven-day period.

The province is sitting with 4,839 infections, 2,527 of them are active cases.

Over the last week, there were six new COVID-19 related deaths in Gauteng, bringing the total to 37.

Makhura said over the last week alone, the province had recorded an increase of 1,516 cases of COVID-19.

He said the Joburg city centre was declared a hotspot and the majority of these cases were picked up in Johannesburg and Merafong, on the West Rand, where there was an outbreak on the mining belt.

“There is an area that is from Rosebank to the CBD of Johannesburg, and to Mayfair – that would be an area of great concern. We have there 142 active cases,” Makhura said.



Makhura said as a result of these increases, the number of recoveries had dipped below the number of active cases.

“It’s an indication that we are getting more new cases than we have ever received before,” he said.

The premier said he expected the province to start reporting around 300 new cases of coronavirus per day in the near future.

