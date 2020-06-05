Gauteng's Mazibuko alarmed by spike in violent crimes since booze sales allowed

The healthcare sector has already started showing signs of feeling the load from violent cases related to alcohol.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Makzibuko said that they had witnessed an alarming increase in violent crimes since the sale of alcohol was permitted this week.

Mazibuko was speaking during the province's weekly briefing on the coronavirus update.

On Monday, under level 3 restrictions, bottle stores opened doors for sale after two months of being shut due to the lockdown.

On Tuesday, the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital said it was concerned that people admitted due to alcohol-related incidents would burden resources set aside to treat COVID-19 patients.

Mazibuko gave a detailed breakdown of the situation in the province.

“On common assault, we experienced 124 assaults in just one day, which was Monday. On, sexual offenses, we had an increase of about 17 cases.”

She said that they had also seen a significant increase of 17 sexual assault cases this week alone.

Mazibuko said that as a result, they would be policing alcohol consumption heavily this weekend.

“Where have you seen a zero alcohol [product]? It does not exist anywhere. Ok’salayo yenziwa nge-malt [what remains is that it is made of malt], so you must not be found.”

According to level 3 restrictions, no alcohol may be purchased from Friday through to Monday.

