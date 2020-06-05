FS govt outlines its state of readiness to deal with COVID-19

Deputy President David Mabuza was in Mangaung, visiting health facilities to assess the province’s capacity to deal with the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State government on Friday morning gave an update on its state of readiness to deal with COVID-19.

The provincial government detailed how buildings had been disinfected, hospitals converted, and how water tanks were being distributed.

#COVID19inSA Mabuza says the Free State's response to COVID19 is "very comprehensive". He says as we move on - its going to be more challenging. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 5, 2020

#COVID19inSA Mabuza: The FS managed to flatten the curve. If you didn't - this province would be burning. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 5, 2020

Visit to Free State Province https://t.co/avDCfwTAmx — David D Mabuza (@DDMabuza) June 5, 2020

Just before the national lockdown, many people were infected in the metro when hundreds gathered for a religious meeting.

The Free State accounted for less than 1% of the country’s total coronavirus cases with just 322 infections out of South Africa’s total, which stood at over 40,000.

At least 24 healthcare workers in the province had tested positive for COVID-19.

The province detailed its readiness to respond to the demand for beds when the peak of the pandemic hits the country.

The Free State was estimated to have more than 2,700 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients by the time the peak of the pandemic hits later this year. Close to 4,000 beds would be available for critical patients.

There were already more than 800 beds available for quarantine purposes.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.