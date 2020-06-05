Financial impact of COVID-19 has caused a lot of anxiety in SA - Madonsela

The former Public Protector wrote an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, raising her concerns about the lockdown regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Protector professor Thuli Madonsela on Friday said the level of anxiety in the country was extremely high as people tried to deal with the financial impact of COVID-19.

Government on Thursday said it would appeal this week's Pretoria High Court judgment, which found that many of the lockdown rules were unconstitutional and invalid.

Madonsela said many people were in dire need of help.

“I don't question that the government placed the country under lockdown, it was necessary, and it has saved lives. The challenge came when the lockdown was extended indefinitely and while businesses were closed, food parcels were going to some places and not all places,” Madonsela said.

“I felt that a lot of the things that were done could have been achieved in other ways,” she added.

