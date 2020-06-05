Eskom must explain ‘erroneous’ R4bn paid to contractor - Parly committee
Earlier this week, it emerged that Eskom had overpaid an un-named contractor about R4 billion.
JOHANNESBURG – Parliament’s Standing Committee on Appropriations on Thursday said it would call Eskom back to account on the alleged erroneous payment made to a contractor.
It’s understood the power utility was now battling to get the money back.
In a statement, the committee said while it did not want to be involved in a public spat with Eskom, it felt strongly that it should share facts with South Africans around exactly what happened.
Chairperson of the committee, Sfiso Buthelezi, said: “Eskom is very important, with a big responsibility. It is therefore important that this matter is dealt with as soon as possible to allow them (Eskom’s management) to focus on the work at hand.”
According to the committee, during its oversight to Eskom’s Megawatt Park in October 2019, management led by the Eskom Chief Operating Officer, Mr Jan Obelhozer, briefed the committee on many things, including the challenges at Medupi/Kusile, load shedding, worker/management relations, and so on.
It said management also told the committee, on their own volition, that they had found a R4 billion overpayment to a certain contractor(s); the said contractor also accepted that it was overpaid; Eskom was therefore in the process of getting that money back.
"In light of the above, the committee decided that Eskom is to appear before the committee with the report to clear the air."
