Despite ConCourt ruling, Maimane not giving up fight for safe schools

The founder of the One South Africa movement approached the apex court in an urgent application, challenging government's decision to reopen schools on Monday but the court has ruled that it was not in the interests of justice to hear the matter at this stage.

JOHANNESBURG - Mmusi Maimane said that despite the Constitutional Court denying him direct access to the court, the fight to ensure schools are safe was not yet over.

The founder of the One South Africa movement approached the apex court in an urgent application, challenging government's decision to reopen schools on Monday.

Maimane highlighted poor infrastructure, school overcrowding, staff shortages and sanitation problems as some of the reasons not to reopen schools.

However, the court has ruled that it was not in the interests of justice to hear the matter at this stage.

Maimane said that he would not be giving up just yet.

"We wanted to make sure that we argue constitutionality, that was always the issue for us and therefore the monitoring and oversight of this government that seems very committed to making sure that our kids go to schools that are not safe, that are without sanitary towels and we recognise that this is a fight that we must continue to fight."