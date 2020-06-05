Defence Ministry won't appeal Collins Khosa judgment - Mapisa-Nqakula

Collins Khosa died in April, with his family accusing soldiers of assaulting him at his home in Alexandra while they were enforcing lockdown regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has clarified that the ministry will not be appealing any aspect of the Collins Khosa judgment and will comply with the court’s order.

Khosa died in April, with his family accusing soldiers of assaulting him at his home in Alexandra while they were enforcing lockdown regulations.

Last month, an South African National Defence Force (SANDF) internal investigation into the 40-year-old’s death cleared the soldiers.

A police investigation is however still ongoing.

More to follow.