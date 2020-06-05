CT should have been kept at level 5 lockdown, argues EFF

The entire country went on lockdown level 3 on Monday but the Western Cape continued to be the epicentre of the coronavirus, accounting for about 65% of all cases nationally.

CAPE TOWN – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Cape Town metro on Thursday said that it believed that the city should not have been allowed to move to lower lockdown levels due to its increasing COVID-19 infections.

The Cape Town metropole has the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the province and the local government announced plans to only test those who were at the highest risk of contracting the virus due to testing backlogs at labs.

But the EFF’s Cape Town metro chairperson Unathi Mtame said that they were not happy with that decision and explained what they thought should be done to deal with the testing backlogs.

"The World Health Organisation said South Africa is not ready to move to level 3 lockdown. There is no scientific evidence for Cape Town to be dropped in levels, the city is supposed to be kept in level 5," Mtame said.

