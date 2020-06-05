Cosatu: Black Friday campaign sends strong message to racists

The African National Congress (ANC)-led alliance on Friday defended its decision to launch the anti-racism Black Friday campaign, saying that it showed solidarity with victims and sent a strong message against racists.

The alliance partners said that the campaign would also stand against police brutality.

The Congress of South African Trade Union’s Bheki Ntshalintshali explained: "It shows solidarity with the victims, that they are not alone and that together we stand with them. It also sends a message to the perpetrators that they need to revisit what they are doing and introspect their consciousness."