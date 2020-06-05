Comair BRPs ask creditors for short extension for publication of rescue plan

They had originally aimed to publish the plan next Tuesday but have asked for this to be extended until 23 June.

JOHANNESBURG - Comair's business rescue practitioners (BRPs) have asked creditors for a short extension for the publication of the business rescue plan.

They had originally aimed to publish the plan next Tuesday but have asked for this to be extended until 23 June.

The practitioners said that Comair was still in the process of finalising its financial statements for April.

They said that this information was required to reconcile creditors' claims with the company's records.

The practitioners also want further consultation with affected parties in order to prepare a thorough plan.