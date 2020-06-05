ANCWL defends Dlamini-Zuma on tobacco decision, wants alcohol ban back

The ANCWL secretary-general Meokgo Matuba said what looked like individuals who had launched attacks on Dlamini-Zuma actually had the backing of the tobacco industry.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) said it would make calls for the alcohol ban to be reinstated under level 3 of the lockdown and that it would launch an anti-racism campaign on Friday night.

The league has met to discuss issues, including the state of women under the COVID-19 lockdown, police brutality, the reopening of schools and racism.

It said that it stood in solidarity with Collins Khosa’s family and the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

“There has been a concerted effort by the captains of industries affected by the tobacco ban to paint Dr Dlamini-Zuma as the enemy to citizens of South Africa.”

Matuba read a statement from the women’s league, which called for the return of the alcohol ban.

"We reject the unbanning of the sale of alcohol. Alcohol is one of the major contributors to gender-based violence in this country."

The league said the Department of Basic Education must ensure learners are safe before schools reopen and condemn police brutality during the lockdown.

The launch of the anti-racism campaign will be online on Friday night.

