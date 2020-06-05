ANC denies being hypocritical in supporting US's Black Lives Matter

The ruling party will on Friday officially launch 'Black Friday' to show solidarity with African Americans.

JOHANNESBURG - George Floyd's death at the hands of the police has sparked Black Lives Matter protests across the US and beyond.

It has also inspired the African National Congress (ANC)-led tripartite alliance to start a campaign to raise awareness of racism. The ruling party will on Friday officially launch “Black Friday” to show solidarity with African Americans.

The campaign includes a call for South Africans to wear black every Friday to show solidarity in the fight against racism, explained ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte.

Duarte said institutionalised racism must be confronted by progressive forces about the world, including South Africa.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe spoke to 702's Bongani Bingwa about the campaign.

Mabe said the campaign was also launched to raise awareness around police brutality.

Bingwa put it to Mabe that the ANC may face criticism and labelled hypocritical over the recent incidents involving SANDF and SAPS and the killing of black men such as Collins Khosa during the national lockdown in South Africa.

Listen to the audio below to hear what Mabe had to say.