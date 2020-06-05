Africa CDC: Continent now nearing 170,000 COVID-19 cases

The 54 African Union (AU) member states have reported more than 4,700 deaths and nearly 75,000 recoveries.

JOHANNESBURG - The Africa Centres for Disease Control on Friday said that the number of COVID-19 cases on the continent was now nearing 170,000, with more than 40,000 cases in South Africa.

South Africa has the most cases on the continent, followed by Egypt with nearly 30,000 cases.

Egypt is in north Africa, which also includes Algeria, Libya and Tunisia, and this region has the highest number of combined cases.

AU chair President Cyril Ramaphosa has made repeated calls for development partners to assist the continent, saying that its weak health systems would not cope if more people needed intensive care and ventilators.

He also called for the suspension of debt repayments, special borrowing rights and the lifting of sanctions against Zimbabwe and Sudan.