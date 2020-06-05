66 staff members positive for COVID-19 at schools across province - WCED

The Western Cape Education Department said that 55 schools had been affected and had done deep cleaning.

CAPE TOWN - Sixty-six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at schools in the province.

Before schools reopened, the department's Bronagh Hammond said that 37 staff members at 32 schools in the province had tested positive for COVID-19.

"In terms of procedure, if there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 at a school, then the school is required to contact their district for assistance in terms of further cleaning."

