Zondo commission to zoom in on Parliament when hearings resume
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said public hearings would resume at the end of June.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday said when the state capture commission of inquiry resumed, it would focus on Parliament’s oversight functions over the executive and whether it failed in its mandate to hold government officials accountable for state capture.
Zondo said public hearings would resume at the end of June.
“Parliament - by virtue of its oversight functions - has a big role to play to make sure that is done. But Parliament must have adequate and proper mechanisms and perform its functions,” the deputy chief justice said during a virtual press briefing.
He said while the lockdown had impacted on the inquiry’s already tight deadline, he expected it to finish its work before the end of March next year.
Zondo said several questions needed to be asked.
“Members of the public would be entitled to say ‘where was Parliament as all of this was happening?’ and one of the things I’ve said we would look at is how did Parliament exercise its oversight functions,” he said.
Zondo also confirmed that former President Jacob Zuma was expected to appear before the inquiry as soon as the inquiry resumed with its work.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.